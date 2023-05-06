Why does Vasai-Virar face water crisis?

Mumbai: In a little over a decade, the population of the Vasai-Virar region has doubled – from 12.22 lakhs in 2011 it has shot up to 24 lakhs now (according to MMRDA). The water supply in the region however has failed to catch up. There has been no move to give additional supply from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC). This has led to a water crisis and those in the water tanker business are flourishing. HT Image

According to MMRDA, the daily water demand in the Vasai-Virar region, which includes Nalasopara, is 360 mld. The civic body is only able to supply 230 mld. The demand is expected to touch 396 mld by 2026. The current shortfall of 130 mld has led to a crisis in the region.

HT on April 18 had reported how certain areas of Nalasopara East have been receiving water once in eight days – this, after women from the area protested in front of the civic office. There has been an influx of migrant workers in the suburb, who have set up homes in informal settlements over the last eight years. This has added to the crisis.

Party workers from BVA and BJP have alleged corruption in the VVCMC, saying valve men take bribes and divert supply to the newly developed areas.