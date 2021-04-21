Mumbai: Using weather forecasts, scientists develop model to water on commercial farms

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) and the US-based University of Maryland have, in collaboration with grape farmers from Nashik, developed an irrigation management model that saved between 10% to 30% water on commercial farms. Notably, the experimental solution uses short and medium-range weather forecasts to help farmers plan their irrigation schedules.

“The use of operational and medium-range weather forecasts in irrigation management across India has been limited because they typically cover a much larger geographic area. This does not help farmers who own small plots of land. Factors like varying rainfall within an area and heterogeneity of soil, among other minute differences in agro-climactic conditions, also make it hard to effectively use the weather forecast,” said Subimal Ghosh, professor at the department of civil engineering, IIT-B, and corresponding author of the study.

To address these lacunae in farm-scale water management, the researchers tied up with grape farmers at Sahyadri commercial farms in Nashik, who have been using sensors to gather soil moisture data going back at least five years. They first developed a water balance model to compute daily evapotranspiration, runoff and leakage for two test plots. This is also called an eco-hydrological model since the purpose of it is to avoid water stress to crops.

“Because farmers don’t have high-resolution weather forecasts, it may result in non-judicious use of water. For example, during the monsoon season, the forecast may say that it will rain for the next three days, but a farmer will still water his crops on the off chance that it does not rain at all. So the net effect is that more water than necessary is being used,” said professor Raghu Murtugudde of the University of Maryland, and co-author of the study, published in the Water Resources Research journal of the American Geophysical Union.

“Previously, the farmers whom we worked with on this study were using a tank hydrology model, where the rootzone areas of the crops are thought of as a holding tank for water. When the level falls below a certain level, they irrigate more. This has maintained yield very well,” said Ghosh.

However, this method does not account for changes in the soil moisture that may occur due to the weather, which is the gap that researchers have attempted to bridge.

“We have used a different algorithm to analyse the weather forecast information concerning the empirical soil moisture data, and past rainfall distribution in the area, to develop a set of probable scenarios that may occur during the forecast period. This helps farmers to plan how much water to release and when,” said Ghosh. “We found that using the proposed framework, irrigation water use can be reduced by 10-30% as compared to that resulting from the conventional strategies used by the farmers, without significant loss in crop yields, by almost always maintaining the soil moisture at or above the prescribed threshold,” the authors have noted in their study,

The researchers are currently planning to expand the study to other farms in Maharashtra. The challenge in scaling up this intervention, according to the experts, would be in establishing a large network of devices to monitor soil moisture across farms in an area. “You also need to work with the farmers to get them to trust your data. This is why we have co-produced this study with farmers, to demonstrate usability and credibility,” said Murtugudde.