Murderer absconding for 21 years arrested from Oshiwara

Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a murder convict who was absconding for over two decades after being released from jail on parole.

After the police received a tip-off about the convict, Suleman Usman Chauhan, officials from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch disguised as a postman, Mahanagar gas employees and civic officials kept a watch on his house for two days to ensure that it was not a case of mistaken identity.

Chauhan, now 64-year-old, had changed his identity and was living in the Oshaiwara area of Andheri west for the last six years.

According to the police, Chauhan, who was arrested for murder and convicted in 1996, was serving a life sentence in Amravati Jail. In 2001, he came out on parole leave for one month but thereafter did not report back to the jail.

In 2014, jail authorities declared him absconding and registered a case against him.

Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016.

On Saturday the CIU officials received information that Chauhan was living with his second wife in Andheri. To verify the information, a team of three officers was formed.

“The intention was to find out whether he was Chauhan or someone else who looked like him,” said Milind Kate, senior police inspector of CIU.

Kate said that once they were convinced of his identity, the officers raided the house and arrested Chauhan.

Police questioned his two sons, who were present in the house. They admitted that he was on the run over the past two decades.

The CIU officers arrested Chauhan and informed the jail authorities about his arrest. The CIU then handed over the arrested accused to DN Nagar police.