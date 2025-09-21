Murderer of 17-year-old girl arrested within 24 hours

Navi Mumbai: Within 24 hours of a 17-year-old girl being found murdered inside her home at Asavari Housing Society in Taloja Phase-2, the Taloja police on Saturday arrested the accused killer, a 44-year-old relative of the deceased. (Shutterstock)

The accused was identified as Mohammad Ayub Shahid Mistry, a resident of Ulhasnagar originally from West Bengal. He is the husband of the deceased’s maternal aunt and works at a jeans manufacturing unit.

According to investigators, Mistry wanted the girl, identified as Tamanna Shaikh, to marry his son. But he feared she would refuse the same as her family was receiving marriage proposals from outside.

“When the accused went to convince her, a quarrel broke out. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a cooker, then stabbed her with a sharp object, causing her death,” said the investigating officer.

The accused has been booked under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.