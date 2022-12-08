MVA and smaller parties plan morcha against ‘anti-Maha govt’

Mumbai: Days after announcing a massive protest march in the city on December 17 against the ruling combine of Shinde and Fadnavis, MVA parties met on Thursday with smaller parties urging them to join the march against the ‘anti-Maharashtra’ ruling parties — BJP and BSS.

The meeting was attended by Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India CPI, Communist Party of India- Marxist, Peasants and Workers Party of India, (Janata Dal United) among others.

After the meeting, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray termed the ruling parties as “anti-Maharashtra” and said that the ‘Halla Bol Morcha’ will be carried out between Jijamata Udyan, Byculla and Azad Maidan.

“It will be an unprecedented morcha which is being carried out against continuous insult of Maharashtra’s idols like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj among other respected figures,” Thackeray told reporters.

It is interesting to note that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi-led Prakash Ambedkar, who is in talks with Shiv Sena (UBT) for a possible alliance, was not invited to the meeting. “I have not received any invitation for the meeting,” Ambedkar told HT.

To make it a grand success, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held meetings of senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs and another meeting of the Mumbai executive meeting where preparations details were discussed.

