 Maharashtra polls: MVA's seat-sharing talks have started, says Congress leader | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra polls: MVA's seat-sharing talks have started, says Congress leader

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 10, 2024 09:16 PM IST

The alliance partners will contest the elections ‘unitedly,’ said Ramesh Chennithala, the Congress party's Maharashtra in-charge.

The three chief constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance have started preliminary seat-sharing talks for the Maharashtra assembly polls, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Saturday.

AICC General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala (right) with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole during party workers meeting, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
AICC General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala (right) with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole during party workers meeting, in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

The Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are the main parties in Maharashtra's opposition alliance. Chennithala is the state in-charge of the grand old party.

Also Read | ‘MVA will get over 170 seats in Maharashtra polls’: NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil. Here's his theory

“Preliminary seat-sharing talks have commenced and we will contest elections unitedly,” he told reporters after holding a meeting in Latur with the party's office-bearers from the Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts.

The western state, which will elect its next government in October, has a 288-member assembly. In the general elections, held earlier this year, the MVA won 30 of Maharashtra's 48 parliamentary seats (Congress-13, Sena (UBT)-9, NCP (SP)-8).

Meanwhile, at the same Latur programme, Nana Patole, who heads the Congress in Maharashtra, was asked about the coalition's chief ministerial face.

“The chief minister will be declared after the results, after consulting all the elected legislators. Saving the state's self-respect is our priority,” Patole responded.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray held the post during the MVA's November 2019-June 2022 tenure. He was succeeded by Eknath Shinde, the current CM, the former's now one-time aide whose rebellion triggered the Aghadi government's collapse. Shinde also split the party; the Election Commission recognises his faction as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, while the Thackeray group functions as Shiv Sena (UBT).

Also Read | ‘Let allies decide’: Uddhav Thackeray on being MVA’s CM face

The Shinde-led Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar, who heads the ‘real’ NCP, form the ruling Mahayuti coalition of the state. They hold 17 of Maharashtra 48 Lok Sabha seats.

(With PTI inputs)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra polls: MVA's seat-sharing talks have started, says Congress leader
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On