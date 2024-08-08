‘Let allies decide’: Thackeray on being MVA’s CM face

Mumbai: Ahead of his meetings with INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he would have no problem in becoming the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s chief ministerial candidate if the allies so decided. He also said that Bangladesh had shown what happens when people run out of patience with governments that don’t pay attention to them. New Delhi, India - Aug. 7, 2024: LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being greeted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. ( HT Photo / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Thackeray, who is in New Delhi since Tuesday to meet leaders of the Congress and other parties in the INDIA bloc, addressed a press conference on Wednesday morning. When asked whether MVA would fight the assembly elections later this year with a declared chief ministerial candidate and if he would like to be chief minister again, Thackeray indicated his readiness, saying, “I have been told several times that allies in MVA admired my tenure as chief minister. I never wanted to be chief minister in the first place, but did not shun the responsibility when I was asked to take it up. Let all the allies in MVA decide about it. If the allies decide to fight assembly elections by declaring a chief ministerial candidate, I have no problems.”

During the past two months, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has said several times that the MVA should fight the assembly polls with Thackeray as the chief ministerial face. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab also told HT in an interview that the party wanted Thackeray to become the chief minister again.

Thackeray’s statement on Wednesday indicates that he and his party are likely to raise the issue of the CM’s post in meetings with Congress and other INDIA bloc leaders. In 2019, Thackeray had walked out of the alliance Shiv Sena-BJP alliance after the latter refused to concede the CM’s post for the Sena.

Thackeary spoke about several other issues at the press conference including the Dharavi project and the BJP’s internal politics. Noting that his party would not allow the development of ‘Nav Dharavis’ across Mumbai for the rehabilitation of Dharavi residents, he said, “I am not against the development of Dharavi, but firm on the demand that people of Dharavi should be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself.”

Taking a swipe at prime minister Narendra Modi and his allegedly dictatorial style of functioning, Thackeray said Bangladesh had shown what happens when citizens lose patience with the government.

“Those in power should not cross the limit, as people are the supreme power in any nation. This is the message from Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries. No one should consider himself above God,” said Thackeray.

Allies in the MVA were cautious in their response to Thackeray’s comments. Atul Londhe, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, said the party does not follow the system of declaring the chief ministerial candidate before assembly polls and the Congress Central leadership would take a decision on Thackeray’s point of view. Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of NCP (SP) said that while Thackeray was undoubtedly a good chief minister, who would be the chief minister candidate in MVA would be decided collectively.