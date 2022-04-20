MVA leaders’ phones tapped in 2019 labelling them as drug peddlers: Sanjay Raut
MUMBAI: Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that he and other leaders in Maharashtra were falsely labelled as anti-social elements and their phones were tapped in late 2019 during the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
Raut claimed that Indian police service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla tapped MVA leaders’ phones to prove loyalty to a political party and accused the Centre of giving protection to her.
The Sena chief spokesperson’s phone along with that of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse and Congress’s Nana Patole were tapped, Raut claimed adding that the privacy of the political leaders in Maharashtra was breached.
“Whether it was me, Eknath Khadse or Nana Patole, we were falsely labelled anti-social elements. Rashmi Shukla (former head of the State Intelligence Department) sought permission to tap our phone; the phone numbers were ours but the names against them were of some drug peddlers, gang-runners, etc. By this, our privacy was breached as they wanted to snoop on us to know the development about the formation of MVA,” Raut told reporters in Mumbai.
An FIR against Shukla, who is now on central deputation, was filed in March under the Indian Telegraph Act and the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Targetting the Centre over the phone tapping incident, Raut added, “The police officer, whom we expect to work neutrally, was working to show loyalty to a leader or a party. The officer is now being given protection by the Centre, which is unfortunate.”
Additional commissioner of police (special branch) Rajiv Jain is the complainant in the case, in which Shukla is accused of tapping the phone calls of Raut and Khadse.
Colaba police on March 13 questioned Rashmi Shukla for about two-and-a-half hours in connection with the third illegal telephone tapping case registered against her.
The 57-year-old IPS officer, currently posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Hyderabad, has two more FIRs registered against her – one registered by Mumbai cyber police for allegedly leaking her report on purported corruption in police transfers and postings in Maharashtra and another by Pune police for allegedly tapping the phone of Congress leader Nana Patole.
Colaba police has booked Shukla under section 165 (public servant obtaining any valuable thing, without consideration, from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by such public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 26 of the Telegraph Act.
Shukla has moved the Bombay high court for quashing of the FIR and the court on March 11 granted her interim protection from arrest.
-
CM Bommai: Will convene meeting to sort out forest-related issues in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would convene a meeting in the first week of May to discuss on legal recourse to tackle some forest- related issues in at least seven districts of the State. Underlining the need to give clarity on the forest and ecology-related issues, Bommai told reporters certain legal steps have to be initiated. He said some matters have to be taken up by the Central government.
-
40% Commission Row: Karnataka govt to review projects above ₹50cr
These decisions are a fallout of civil contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide on April 11 in a Udupi hotel accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission on a public work that was carried out on Eshwarappa, an MLA from Shivamogga, who had maintained that he was not at all involved in the issue oral instruction at Hindalga village in Belagavi district last year.
-
Delhi: Omicron found in 97% samples taken from Covid victims from Jan to March
Ninety-seven percent of the samples taken from those who died of Covid in Delhi from January to March had the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to government data. Genome sequencing of 578 samples collected from the deceased showed 560 of them had the Omicron variant. The remaining 18 (three percent) had other variants of Covid-19, including Delta, which fuelled the ferocious second wave of infections in April and May last year, and sub lineages.
-
Covid situation in Maharashtra under control: Rajesh Tope after Centre’s advice
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic. "Yesterday, there were 137 cases in Maharashtra, including 85 in Mumbai. The state had earlier seen 60,000 cases a day. So, the present situation in the state is under control and there is no need to panic," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, as he addressed reporters.
-
Punjab Cong, Akali leaders term AAP action against Vishwas vendetta
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of political vendetta against former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas for making a statement against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state assembly elections. Also read: Punjab Police book ex-AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Alka Lamba Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics