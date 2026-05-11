MVA MPs hobnobbing with the ruling parties

Mumbai: The hobnobbing of MPs from opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), especially from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), with leaders of ruling parties is common knowledge in state’s political circles. There are at least a dozen opposition MPs who seem to be friendly with the ruling parties’ top leaders. While leaders from the BJP and Sena claim that the MPs are being nurtured for a possible defection, those on the other side say they are just being friendly with the leaders so that they can get work done in their constituencies.

While leaders from the BJP and Sena claim that the MPs are being nurtured for a possible defection, those on the other side say they are just being friendly with the leaders so that they can get work done in their constituencies. (Hindustan Times)

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The issue cropped up after two instances—last week deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Patil travelled together in the former’s car after he visited Patil’s wife in hospital after she met with an accident. A little before that, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav skipped meetings called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray and publicly hinted that he would look at other options for the future. There have been speculations that he could be inching towards the BJP. NCP (SP) Solapur MP Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil too has been in the news for his growing proximity to Shinde.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MVA won 30 out of 48 seats while Mahayuti could win only 17. One seat went to an Independent who later joined hands with Congress. At the time, according to Sena insiders, Shinde had told the BJP leadership that he could get MPs from both the opposition parties to join his party and in effect, the Mahayuti. However, the BJP leadership indicated that it was not in favour of any defections then. A senior national leader of the BJP pointed out that his leaders would prefer the MPs to join the BJP if the MPs are indeed willing to leave their parties. “However, even if the defections are happening, it is not the time. It could be after a year or so,” he added. Meanwhile, the top leaders of both the opposition parties haven’t shown much concern over the hobnobbing of their MPs with the ruling parties, yet.

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{{^usCountry}} NCP’s berth in union ministry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP’s berth in union ministry {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With the possibility of senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal being offered the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Sunetra Pawar after she won the assembly bypoll from Baramati, the lone berth the NCP had been offered by the BJP in the union ministry is back into consideration in the party. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed his third government in 2024, both Maharashtra allies—Shiv Sena and NCP—were offered a minister of state position with independent charge. Shinde appointed Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav in the position. Then NCP chief Ajit Pawar did not accept it since he wanted a cabinet berth as his choice Praful Patel was a cabinet minister in the UPA government. The dispute between the two parties remained unsolved. According to party insiders, Bhujbal is now willing to resign as a minister and shift to Rajya Sabha but he is keen on the available berth in the union ministry. This could mean deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar would have a difficult choice to make between Patel, the first claimant to the ministry berth, party’s lone Lok Sabha MP and state president Sunil Tatkare and now Bhujbal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the possibility of senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal being offered the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Sunetra Pawar after she won the assembly bypoll from Baramati, the lone berth the NCP had been offered by the BJP in the union ministry is back into consideration in the party. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed his third government in 2024, both Maharashtra allies—Shiv Sena and NCP—were offered a minister of state position with independent charge. Shinde appointed Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav in the position. Then NCP chief Ajit Pawar did not accept it since he wanted a cabinet berth as his choice Praful Patel was a cabinet minister in the UPA government. The dispute between the two parties remained unsolved. According to party insiders, Bhujbal is now willing to resign as a minister and shift to Rajya Sabha but he is keen on the available berth in the union ministry. This could mean deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar would have a difficult choice to make between Patel, the first claimant to the ministry berth, party’s lone Lok Sabha MP and state president Sunil Tatkare and now Bhujbal. {{/usCountry}}

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Major reshuffle in the pipeline

According to what is being discussed in the corridors of Mantralaya, a major reshuffle in the state administration is on the cards. Heads of a few Mantralaya departments as well as those heading key government undertakings are likely to be changed soon. However, the plan is stuck as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde are not on the same page. Shinde heads urban development and housing departments which have administrative control of several key bodies such as MMRDA, CIDCO, MHADA, SRA and municipal corporations including the BMC. Fadnavis wants to conduct a major reshuffle to bring in new faces to the fore while Shinde is not so keen since most of the officers in these posts were appointed during his tenure as chief minister. This seems to have delayed the much-awaited reshuffle.

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Ministers’ staff and their controversies

A case filed against officer on special duty (OSD) of Other Backward Class welfare minister Atul Save has kicked up a controversy. The OSD, Vijay Karande, is accused of assaulting his wife and son and a case has been filed in Pune. Save was quick to put out a post on social media saying the allegation was shocking and painful and that he would ensure strict action in the case. This is not the first incident that the deeds of their personal staff have embarrassed the minister. Last November, environment minister Pankaja Munde’s personal assistant Anant Garje was arrested after his wife died by suicide in their Worli home. In February, a clerk from FDA minister Narhari Zirwal’s office was arrested red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹50,000. Following the incident, Zirwal had relieved his personal secretary from the charge of his office even as Opposition was gunning for the minister’s head.

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