MVA opposition to PMC property tax politically motivated – Panvel BJP

PANVEL

MVA protest against PMCÕs decision to collect property tax at Panvel in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Following an MVA morcha on Monday against the levy of property tax in Panvel by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the BJP, which was the ruling party in the house until its term ended, has struck back claiming that the opposition is misleading the people as it fears losing out on their support due to the fast paced developments taking place in the region.

Top local BJP leaders led by former house leader Paresh Thakur, who is the younger brother of local MLA Prashant Thakur, held a press conference on Wednesday to explain that PMC needs the tax for the ongoing development in the fast-growing region and castigate the opposition for allegedly misleading the people.

Said Paresh Thakur, “Since PMC came into being in 2016, whether it is the health department or garden or any other department, PMC has been doing a very good job. Under PM Narendra Modi, there is development all over the country. The opposition is flummoxed and fears losing out on the support of the people. This is the reason it has raised the issue of property tax and blamed BJP for it.”

Stated Thakur, “The opposition and some NGOs are alleging that MLA Prashant Thakur forced the municipal corporation on the region and this has resulted in the common man being burdened with taxes. Fact is that the formation of the civic body has led to better civic services and the welfare of the people.”

Informed Thakur, “PMC is presently doing ₹1500 cr of development work. The solid waste management which was pathetic during CIDCO times has been upgraded and PMC is among the top 25 civic bodies in the country, with Panvel getting the top rank in its city population category in solid waste management.”

He added, “There were no health centres in the nodes and rural areas and people had to go to faraway ZP centres or to Navi Mumbai Municipal hospitals. That has changed now with PMC setting up several health centres.”

Stated Thakur, “The water shortage too is being taken care of with Prashant Thakur bringing the Nhava Sheva water scheme that will give 120 MLD to Panvel, taking care of the next 20 years.”

Claimed Thakur, “Fact is that property tax in Panvel is the lowest in MMR region, barring Ulhasnagar. In the next 10 years we want to be on par with NMMC and we are confident of making it an international city. PMC needs tax revenue for such development which is in the interest of the citizens.”

Concluded Thakur, “As per CRISIL survey for city development plan, Panvel needs ₹5000 crore of funds by 2025 and ₹10,000 crore by 2030 for development. We will get ₹3000 crore by 2025 and the shortfall due to Covid will be covered by 2030 when we shall get the full amount of ₹10,000 crore to make Panvel an international city. The opposition fears just this.”

