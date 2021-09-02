MVA striking deals to lift curbs, says BJP; Sena calls it conspiracy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of “striking financial deals” with the industrial and commercial sectors for relaxations from pandemic curbs.

BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar alleged that son-in-law of a Rajya Sabha MP of Shiv Sena has been mediating between theatre owners and the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to “strike a deal” for relaxations from curbs. The Shiv Sena said the allegations were part of the BJP’s conspiracy to defame the government. Decisions related to lifting restrictions are taken only after due consultations, it said.

“After the associations representing particular sectors meet certain people in the government, the sectors are given relaxations. Hoteliers met them, after which they got the permissions. Bar, pub operators met people in government, after which they were allowed to open their shutters. Similarly, theatre owners and their associations are being approached for a deal for the permission. The son-in-law of a Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP is actively involved in it,” said Shelar.

Shelar said the sectors which cannot afford to crack such a deal with the government, have been deprived of their livelihood. “Flower, agarbatti sellers outside temples have been struggling hard for their livelihood. Marathi drama artists and folk artists have been agitating for the permission for opening of the auditoriums, but no heed is paid to them because they are not able to ‘pay’ the required financial favours. Does the government expect such ‘deals’ from dahi handi, Ganeshotsav and Navratri Utsav mandals,” asked Shelar, adding, “They point at the Union health ministry’s letter while imposing curbs on dahi handi and Ganesh festivals. But the state did not follow the directives related to aggressive testing, equitable distribution of vaccine and prioritising vaccination for health workers.”

Shiv Sena legislator and spokesperson Sunil Prabhu said, “The decisions related to the opening up of activities/sectors are taken only after due deliberation with the state-appointed task force of doctors and senior officials from various departments. Even the state wants to open up everything, but it has to think about the risk of the spread of infection too. Shelar’s allegations are part of their party’s conspiracy to defame the government.”