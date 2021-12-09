MVA will win State elections in 2024, Uddhav Thackeray to be CM again’: Awhad quotes Sharad Pawar as saying

State housing minister and NCP leader, Jitendra Awhad, claimed that his party supremo Sharad Pawar has stated that MVA will win the state elections in 2024 and that Uddhav Thackeray will be made Chief Minister of Maharashtra again.

Awhad was in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday evening to address his party workers during which he made the statement.

Awhad said, “There is no alternative to coalition government now. Maharashtra has not had a single party government for years. The MVA needs to stay together to ensure that BJP is kept at bay. Sharad Pawar, the architect of MVA, has never pressured the Chief Minister on any issue and also asked us to accord him due respect and allow him to take his decisions. Pawar told us that he was confident that MVA will win the next assembly elections and that Uddhav Thackeray will become the CM again.”

While he said that Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde fully supports MVA unity for NMMC elections, he blamed Shiv Sena for not adhering to coalition unity in Navi Mumbai, where he said party workers were being targetted and NCP leaders not given due respect.

Attacking the BJP on the OBC reservation issue, Awhad said, “The empirical data on OBCs is required for the reservation and the central government has to give us the data. It is, however, playing politics on the issue. It doesn’t want the OBCs, who constitute 51% of the population of Maharashtra, to progress.”