‘Afghani’ charas worth 4.5 crore washes up on five Raigad beaches

Navi Mumbai: After 250 kg of charas mysteriously washed up on the shores of Ratnagiri beaches recently, 107 packets of charas worth ₹4.50 crore were found ashore on five different beaches in Raigad in the last three days.

A case has been registered under sections 8 (c), 20 (b) 2 (c) and 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. At Ratnagiri, similar packets were found from August 14 to August 17 on the shores of Karde, Ladghar, Kelshi, Kolthare, Murud, Burondi and Borya beaches (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Raigad police seized the entire contraband during search operations on these beaches. The police along with the help of local fishermen started the search operation from Sunday. On Sunday, they found nine packets weighing 10.4 kg worth ₹41. 54 lakh from Jeevana beach at Shrivardhan.

On Monday, they found 30 packets weighing 35.6 kg worth ₹1.42 crore from Maaral beach in Shrivardhan and on the same day, the team also found 24 packets weighing 26.8 kg worth ₹1.07 crore from Dighi Sagari Sarvesagar beach.

On Tuesday, the police found 11 packets weighing around 12 kg worth ₹48 lakh from Kondivali Beach at Shrivardhan and 33 packets weighing around 34 kg worth ₹1.36 lakh from Sagari Diveagar Beach at Dighi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The contraband found was identified to be Charas and had ‘Afghan Product’ printed on it. We are further investigating the case. If anyone finds similar packets on the shores, they should inform us immediately. Strict action will be taken if the contraband has been found to be put for any personal or commercial use,” Somnath Gharge, superintendent of police from Raigad, said.

Uttam Rikame, senior inspector, Shrivardhan police station, said that they will investigate the contraband found in Raigad, whereas the Ratnagiri police will conduct a parallel investigation.

“We suspect that some vessel carrying this has either drowned or dumped the contraband into the sea during a security check. It is difficult to estimate when these packets would have hit the shores as we have found them inside the waste materials gathered on the shores. It is possible that these, too, hit the shores when similar packets were found at Ratnagiri. Due to the plastic packing, the powder inside is intact,” Rikame said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police officials suspect the origin of the drugs to be either Afghanistan or Pakistan.

A case has been registered under sections 8 (c), 20 (b) 2 (c) and 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. At Ratnagiri, similar packets were found from August 14 to August 17 on the shores of Karde, Ladghar, Kelshi, Kolthare, Murud, Burondi and Borya beaches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON