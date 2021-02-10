Nana Patole to take charge as Maharashtra Congress chief on Friday

Newly appointed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole will take charge from his predecessor Balasaheb Thorat at August Kranti Maidan on Friday.

Before that, Patole will visit religious places of various faiths on Thursday.

Patole will pay tribute to martyrs at Hutatma Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi at his statue near Mantralaya and travel to Girgaum Chowpatty on a tractor to bring attention to farmers’ issues.

He will then head towards August Kranti Maidan in a bullock cart as notional protest against fuel price hike.

“It will be a grand procession to highlight the discontent among general public and farmers against the [Narendra] Modi government,” said a Congress leader.

HK Patil, the party’s state in-charge, and other party members are expected to attend the event at August Kranti Maidan from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the call for Quit India in August 1942.