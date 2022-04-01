Nanavati Hospital suspends doctor over sexual harassment claims
Mumbai Controversy rocked the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle after a Twitter thread went viral alleging harassment by one of their visiting consultants.
The hospital has now suspended the doctor and initiated an internal inquiry. The suspension will be in place till the investigation is concluded.
The incident was brought to light after screenwriter Darab Farooqui, who was in the hospital for his son’s medical check up, posted a thread on Twitter on Thursday. “We were startled to hear loud screams and shouts coming from Room 5.....Suddenly, the door burst open, and a girl screamed, her face flushed with rage,” Farooqui wrote on his social media account.
He added, “She was already walking towards the waiting room, where we were all gathered. She was yelling “Where is the head of the department? I want to report this?” Her face was flushed and her eyes were bloodshot.”
He further said that he spoke to the woman and urged her to report the matter to the police, which she refused. “I hope the hospital involves a third party in the investigation. The room from which the woman walked out screaming was under CCTV surveillance. The footage should be examined by an independent party and not just the hospital’s internal committee,” Farooqui told HT.
The hospital spokesperson said that there was no formal complaint lodged with them. “An alleged case of inappropriate behaviour by one of the hospital’s doctors has been brought to our attention. We have initiated an investigation by an internal committee to ascertain the facts,” said the spokesperson, adding that pending the conclusion of the inquiry, the doctor was suspended and temporarily relieved from his duties.
“Appropriate action will be initiated if any wrong-doing is established. We would like to assure all our patients that we follow a zero-tolerance policy towards any incidents of harassment on our premises and that the well-being and safety of our patients is always our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.
Major fire breaks out at Aminabad, six rescued
Property worth several lakh was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building on the crowded Gwyne road of Aminabad area here on Friday afternoon. Six members of a family were stuck on the third floor during the incident, and they were rescued by putting a ladder from an adjacent building. In the incident, three vehicles including a two-wheeler, a tempo and a car were also completely reduced to ashes.
Yogi roots for smart villages, seeks majority for BJP in UP Legislative Council
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about smart villages as he listed the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rural outreach initiatives as he connected virtually with mayors, chairmen of nagar palikas, gram pradhans and all councillors on Friday. Yogi Adityanath said his government has envisaged developing smart villages. He sought the representatives' cooperation in ensuring a BJP sweep in the UP Legislative Council election for the local authorities' seats.
Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Khattar
On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states. He also hailed the Union government's move to make central service rules applicable on employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.
Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)
The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2.
Covid-19: MP logs 27 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed.
