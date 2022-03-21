Narayan Rane moves HC against BMC notice on ‘illegal’ alterations in Juhu residence

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane on Monday approached the Bombay High Court (HC) through a company owned by his family seeking quashing of notices issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on February 25 and March 4 over the alleged unauthorised alterations made in his Juhu bungalow.

The minister sought urgent hearing of the petition as the civic body through a notice issued on March 16 has asked him to remove the structure within 15 days.

The petition filed by Kaalkaa Real Estate and Kanta Ramchandra Rane who is the director of the real estate firm through advocate Aagam Doshi has mentioned that on February 25 officers from the K-West ward had visited his eight storey Aadish bungalow at Juhu on the pretext of conducting an inspection of the premise after which a notice was issued asking the occupiers of the bungalow to attend a hearing in the concerned ward office.

The petition states that the notice sought an explanation as to whether the construction was in tune with the schedule mentioned in the approved plans. Pursuant to the notice, Neelam Rane and Nilesh Rane responded to the notice on March 3 after which they were asked to appear before the executive engineer on March 7.

The petition has stated that on March 4 a second notice under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act was served to the occupiers of the bungalow alleging that there had been a change in the use of the premise. Both Neelam and Nilesh Rane responded and sought time of ten days to reply to both the notices and also requested a joint hearing of both. However, both the Rane’s were asked to appear on March 10 which was attended by a lawyer.

According to the petition though the notices were responded to and detailed replies were filed the designated officer issued a notice on March 16 directing removal of the structure within 15 days. Advocate Amogh Singh for Rane informed the bench of justice A A Sayyed that in light of the notice he was seeking urgent hearing of the petition and till the time the petition was heard there should be a stay on the operation of the March 16 order. The bench allowed the same and will hear the petition on Tuesday.

