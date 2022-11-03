Narcotics cell seizes properties of drug kingpin worth almost 20 crore

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized property worth almost ₹20 crore owned by alleged drug kingpin Premprakash Parasnath Singh, who was arrested by the unit in August for allegedly synthesising and selling mephedrone (MD) in a factory in Ambernath. The police seized an SUV, two flats and nine shops in the western suburbs belonging to the accused, and also found ₹1.5 crore in six of his bank accounts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have seized the money and properties and informed the competent authorities,” said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC. “All the money was earned from selling the synthetic stimulant.”

The ANC, acting on a tip-off on March 29, had seized 250 grams of MD from an accused in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi in the eastern suburbs. It was this haul that eventually led them to the alleged kingpin in the case, one Premprakash Parasnath Singh who was a post-graduate in organic chemistry.

“Further investigations into the March 29 haul led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a total of 2,400 kilograms of MD, also called Meow Meow, from a godown in Nallasopara and two factories in Ambernath and Amleshwar in Bharuch, Gujarat. The total value of the drug was around ₹4,856 crore,” said a police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh was arrested in August, at which point he was in the process of setting up a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat to serve as a cover for his drug business.

Singh used his knowledge of chemistry to produce mephedrone and is said to have been among the biggest suppliers of the drug in Mumbai and nearby cities. “He recently purchased a 3BHK flat in ‘Northern Heights’ in Dahisar for ₹1.6 crore. The shops he owns also cost around ₹1.5 crore each. Although he lived a very simple life, he owned a Hyundai Creta and invested most of the money in properties in the western suburbs,” said an ANC officer.

The ANC officials said that Singh was in touch with around 35 drug dealers, of whom only six people worked very closely with him. He used to personally deliver consignments at times to maintain secrecy and avoid law-enforcement agencies. “He never trusted people and used to change delivery locations to avoid being caught,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh, now 55, did his MSc in 1992 from Purvanchal University, Jaunpur, in Uttar Pradesh. He also completed his MBA in finance from the same university before landing in Mumbai in 1996. At that point, all he possessed was a flat in Nalasopara that had been gifted to him by his father-in-law.

“We have seized properties and money worth ₹19.58 crore which he earned by selling the synthetic stimulant,” said Nalawade.