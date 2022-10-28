Naseeruddin Shah inaugurates art expo on rationalist Narendra Dabholkar

Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Friday inaugurated an art exhibition commemorating the slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, featuring paintings, sculptures and mixed media work by 30 former and current students of the Sir JJ School of Art.

The pieces will be on display at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point till November 1, following which they will be exhibited in various cities across Maharashtra.

Dabholkar (67) was shot dead by two unidentified assailants while he was on a morning walk on the VR Shinde Bridge near Omkareshwar temple in Pune on August 20, 2013.

The inauguration was also attended by Dabholkar’s wife Shaila, advocate Abhay Negi (who is representing families of Dabolkhar and Govind Pansare in court cases related to their murder), and Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament, Nationalist Congress Party.

The exhibition- ‘We Are On Trial’ - is an “attempt to commemorate his tenacious struggle and the (pro-science) philosophy through the works of young artists.”

It has been organised by the civil society group friends of Dabholkar.

Addressing the audience, Shah said, “I did not know about Dabholkar while he was alive. I was introduced to him and his work after his death, and have also been privileged to spend some time with his son. I was astonished at how he valued his convictions more than his own life.”

The actor also narrated a popular parable by renowned Hindu author Harishankar Parsai, ‘Bhed aur Bhediya’, a sarcastic take on the nature of politics in electoral democracy.

Supriya Sule said that she has known Dabholkar since she was a child. “He knew my father, Sharad Pawar, well. He was part of our extended family. I urge everyone, especially youngsters, to come to this exhibition and engage with his work. I often find that students today who have been raised in a more liberal environment are not asking the right questions. The JJ School of Art is one of the finest institutions in the country and I am very happy that their students are taking up projects of this nature.”

