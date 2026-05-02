...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nashik court denies pre-arrest bail to TCS employee Nida Khan; custody of 4 extended till May 5

Nashik court denies pre-arrest bail to TCS employee Nida Khan; custody of 4 extended till May 5

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:26 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Nashik, A court in Nashik on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of TCS, after the prosecution stressed the need for her custodial interrogation.

Nashik court denies pre-arrest bail to TCS employee Nida Khan; custody of 4 extended till May 5

"The offence is a serious one, Nida Khan is one of the prime accused and therefore her custodial interrogation is necessary. The court rejected Nida Khan's bail application today. The final order will be uploaded soon," public prosecutor Ajay Misar told reporters.

According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Khan had sought pre-arrest bail, citing her pregnancy.

A search is underway for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra, police had said.

The Special Investigation Team of the Nashik Police is probing nine cases of sexual harassment of some female employees at the IT major's Nashik unit by their male colleagues. The SIT has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
tata consultancy services sexual harassment nashik
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Nashik court denies pre-arrest bail to TCS employee Nida Khan; custody of 4 extended till May 5
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.