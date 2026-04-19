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Nashik court sends 'godman' Kharat in police custody till Apr 23 in fifth sexual assault case

Nashik court sends 'godman' Kharat in police custody till Apr 23 in fifth sexual assault case

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Nashik, A holiday court in Nashik on Sunday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in police custody till April 23 in the fifth case of sexual assault and exploitation registered against him.

Nashik court sends 'godman' Kharat in police custody till Apr 23 in fifth sexual assault case

Kharat, who was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against him at Sarkarwada police station here, has since been accused of sexually assaulting several women and indulging in large-scale financial frauds by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic.

Kharat was formally placed under arrest on Saturday in the fifth case, in which he is accused of cheating the victim by using black magic and pretending to be an incarnation of God.

He was presented in court on Sunday through video conferencing by police, who sought five-day custody.

While advocate Sachin Thore, appearing for Kharat, contended that all cases are similar in nature and enough custody has been granted to police on the same grounds, and, therefore, further remand was not required, government lawyers Shailendra Bagade and Kiran Bendbhar asserted that stories of each victim woman are different.

Kharat has been at the centre of a political firestorm as he was well connected and photographs of him with political leaders and other important members of society have been surfacing in mainstream and social media regularly since his arrest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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