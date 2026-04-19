Nashik, A holiday court in Nashik on Sunday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in police custody till April 23 in the fifth case of sexual assault and exploitation registered against him.

Nashik court sends 'godman' Kharat in police custody till Apr 23 in fifth sexual assault case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kharat, who was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint against him at Sarkarwada police station here, has since been accused of sexually assaulting several women and indulging in large-scale financial frauds by claiming to have divine powers and knowledge of black magic.

Kharat was formally placed under arrest on Saturday in the fifth case, in which he is accused of cheating the victim by using black magic and pretending to be an incarnation of God.

He was presented in court on Sunday through video conferencing by police, who sought five-day custody.

While advocate Sachin Thore, appearing for Kharat, contended that all cases are similar in nature and enough custody has been granted to police on the same grounds, and, therefore, further remand was not required, government lawyers Shailendra Bagade and Kiran Bendbhar asserted that stories of each victim woman are different.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The crimes were very serious in nature and thorough investigation was required, Bagade and Bendbhar told court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crimes were very serious in nature and thorough investigation was required, Bagade and Bendbhar told court. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "It is important for us to conduct a thorough investigation into each case separately," Bendbhar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is important for us to conduct a thorough investigation into each case separately," Bendbhar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After hearing both sides, the court remanded Kharat in police custody till April 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After hearing both sides, the court remanded Kharat in police custody till April 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, Kharat, through his lawyer, orally sought permission to consult a neurosurgeon for shoulder pain, saying pain killers were not helping him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, Kharat, through his lawyer, orally sought permission to consult a neurosurgeon for shoulder pain, saying pain killers were not helping him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court directed the police to provide treatment as per requirement when the accused is taken for medical examination at the civil hospital while in jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed the police to provide treatment as per requirement when the accused is taken for medical examination at the civil hospital while in jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe cases of sexual assault and financial fraud registered against Kharat. He is facing at least 12 criminal cases in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, including eight for sexual assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe cases of sexual assault and financial fraud registered against Kharat. He is facing at least 12 criminal cases in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts, including eight for sexual assault. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kharat has been at the centre of a political firestorm as he was well connected and photographs of him with political leaders and other important members of society have been surfacing in mainstream and social media regularly since his arrest.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON