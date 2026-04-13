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Nashik court sends ‘godman’ Kharat to seven-day judicial custody in third rape case

Nashik court sends ‘godman’ Kharat to seven-day judicial custody in third rape case

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 02:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Nashik, A court in Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday remanded self-styled godman Ashok Kharat to judicial custody till April 20 in a third case of rape against him for allegedly sexually exploiting a pregnant woman.

Nashik court sends ‘godman’ Kharat to seven-day judicial custody in third rape case

The special investigation team produced Kharat for a virtual hearing in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate B N Ichpurani as his police custody in the case ended on Monday.

The SIT presented the remand report and sought judicial custody for Kharat, a former merchant navy officer. The court then remanded him to a seven-day judicial custody till April 20.

In the third case, Kharat, who was first arrested in mid-March, is accused of sexually exploiting a seven-month pregnant woman, the wife of his office staffer.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's husband, the accused sexually assaulted the survivor on multiple occasions, including in his office in Nashik, between November 2023 and December 2025.

Kharat also conducted a ritual with the pregnant woman at a temple in Mirgaon village of Sinnar taluka of the district, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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