Hyderabad, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday urged the Telangana DGP to convene an immediate meeting with heads of major IT companies, especially HR teams, in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and "forced religious conversion" at the office of an IT firm in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Nashik MNC case: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay urges Telangana DGP to meet IT firm heads

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The Minister of State for Home said that after the Nashik case, Telangana "cannot remain silent" and wait for a similar incident.

Noting that Hyderabad has lakhs of IT employees, he said workplaces must be safe spaces for careers, not sites of coercion, harassment, religious targeting, exploitation or pressure.

In a post on X, Sanjay Kumar claimed that many employees were already sharing incidents from offices on social media and urged authorities not to ignore these warning signs.

"I urge the Telangana DGP to hold an immediate meeting with all major IT company heads, especially HR teams. Put strict accountability in place. No complaint should be buried. No victim should be isolated. No management should look away," he said.

He also urged company heads, HR personnel and managers to prioritise employee safety and dignity, encourage open reporting and address every concern with seriousness and fairness.

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{{^usCountry}} From the government's side, such issues will continue to be monitored, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From the government's side, such issues will continue to be monitored, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on April 10 said a Special Investigation Team is probing allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on April 10 said a Special Investigation Team is probing allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company in Nashik. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra Police have formed the SIT to probe complaints by eight employees, who alleged that senior colleagues subjected them to mental and sexual harassment while the HR department ignored their complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra Police have formed the SIT to probe complaints by eight employees, who alleged that senior colleagues subjected them to mental and sexual harassment while the HR department ignored their complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have arrested seven people so far, including the company's HR manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have arrested seven people so far, including the company's HR manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The IT firm on Sunday said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion, confirming that employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office have been suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IT firm on Sunday said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion, confirming that employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at its Nashik office have been suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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