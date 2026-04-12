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Nashik MNC case: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay urges Telangana DGP to meet IT firm heads

Nashik MNC case: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay urges Telangana DGP to meet IT firm heads

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 10:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday urged the Telangana DGP to convene an immediate meeting with heads of major IT companies, especially HR teams, in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and "forced religious conversion" at the office of an IT firm in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Nashik MNC case: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay urges Telangana DGP to meet IT firm heads

The Minister of State for Home said that after the Nashik case, Telangana "cannot remain silent" and wait for a similar incident.

Noting that Hyderabad has lakhs of IT employees, he said workplaces must be safe spaces for careers, not sites of coercion, harassment, religious targeting, exploitation or pressure.

In a post on X, Sanjay Kumar claimed that many employees were already sharing incidents from offices on social media and urged authorities not to ignore these warning signs.

"I urge the Telangana DGP to hold an immediate meeting with all major IT company heads, especially HR teams. Put strict accountability in place. No complaint should be buried. No victim should be isolated. No management should look away," he said.

He also urged company heads, HR personnel and managers to prioritise employee safety and dignity, encourage open reporting and address every concern with seriousness and fairness.

 
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