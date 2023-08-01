Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit to share stage with PM Modi in Pune today

Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit to share stage with PM Modi in Pune today

ByYogesh Joshi
Aug 01, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Ajit Pawar had last month joined hands with chief minister Eknath Shinde and assumed the post of deputy CM alongside Devendra Fadnavis on July 2

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar will on Tuesday share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lokmanya Tilak National Award function in Pune, the first time the two NCP leaders will come together publicly after Ajit joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra against his uncle’s wishes.

Nationalist Congress Party leaders Ajit Pawar (left) and Sharad Pawar. (Rahul Raut/ HT File Photo)
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Ajit Pawar (left) and Sharad Pawar. (Rahul Raut/ HT File Photo)

Ajit Pawar had last month joined hands with chief minister Eknath Shinde and assumed the post of deputy CM alongside Devendra Fadnavis on July 2. Leaders from the Ajit Pawar faction later met Sharad Pawar on July 17 at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai for a closed-door discussion.

CM Shinde and Fadnavis will also attend the event today.

While opposition parties including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed displeasure over Sharad Pawar attending the event as chief guest, NCP MP Supriya Sule said dialogue is important in democracy despite political differences.

Modi is on a visit to Pune today to attend multiple events. At 11.45 am, the PM will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2023 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in recognition of his “supreme leadership” and for “awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Yogesh Joshi

    Yogesh Joshi is Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times. He covers politics, security, development and human rights from Western Maharashtra.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out