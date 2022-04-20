Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. Rape and criminal intimidation charges have been registered against Naik following a complaint by a woman who has claimed to be in live-in relationship with him and also a child who is now 15 years old.

While Navi Mumbai police has said that it’s investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik’s arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik.

On Tuesday, Bhavna Ghanekar, NCP Maharashtra general secretary, led the protest along with Dr Prajakta Mondkar, NCP President (Women), Navi Mumbai. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.

Ghanekar said, “Naik is not an MLA. He is an accused. So many days have passed, yet he has not been arrested. This despite the case being registered against him under IPC 376. All we are demanding is that he be arrested immediately. He is not a small party worker but a big political leader. A strong message has to get across that women are not objects to be used but should be respected.”

Gauri Angre, an NCP leader, said, “Naik is known to everyone and hence there is no question of him not being traced. The police have to act swiftly.”

Prashant Patil, NCP State general secretary, said, “State women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar has said that Naik should be arrested, yet he is out. If he has not done anything wrong, why doesn’t he get the DNA test done?”