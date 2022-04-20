Nationalist Congress Party Women hold morcha in Vashi demanding arrest of Naik
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Women wing held a morcha in Vashi at the DCP office demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Ganesh Naik. Rape and criminal intimidation charges have been registered against Naik following a complaint by a woman who has claimed to be in live-in relationship with him and also a child who is now 15 years old.
While Navi Mumbai police has said that it’s investigating into the matter, there have been calls for Naik’s arrest. Earlier, Shiv Sena women wing had taken a morcha to Nerul police station to demand action against Naik.
On Tuesday, Bhavna Ghanekar, NCP Maharashtra general secretary, led the protest along with Dr Prajakta Mondkar, NCP President (Women), Navi Mumbai. The protestors were carrying placards and banners slamming Naik and raised slogans against him.
Ghanekar said, “Naik is not an MLA. He is an accused. So many days have passed, yet he has not been arrested. This despite the case being registered against him under IPC 376. All we are demanding is that he be arrested immediately. He is not a small party worker but a big political leader. A strong message has to get across that women are not objects to be used but should be respected.”
Gauri Angre, an NCP leader, said, “Naik is known to everyone and hence there is no question of him not being traced. The police have to act swiftly.”
Prashant Patil, NCP State general secretary, said, “State women commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar has said that Naik should be arrested, yet he is out. If he has not done anything wrong, why doesn’t he get the DNA test done?”
-
Police arrest two contract killers in murder of 25-year-old man in Thane
A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by three of his relatives over property issues in Shil-Daighar area of Thane. The deceased was identified as Mangesh Patil of Walkan village, Thane. During questioning and checking his location, police found two persons interacting with him. Police nabbed the two accused identified as Pravin Jagtap, 26, and Rahul Suryavamshi, 25. The two contract killers have been booked under IPC Section 302.
-
Sugarcane yield target 100 quintals per acre in 2 yrs: Harpal Cheema
Co-operation and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has set a target to enhance sugarcane yield to 100 quintals per acre in the coming two years. In a statement here, Cheema said that a total of 1.72 crore quintals of sugarcane has been crushed by the cooperative sugar mills of the state during the 2021-22 season, which is about 20 lakh quintals more than the last crushing season.
-
Nawanshahr grenade blast mastermind Rinda new challenge for Punjab police
With the Nawanshahr grenade blast said to be the handiwork of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the activities of Pakistan's new go-getter man for terror operations in Punjab have emerged as a new challenge for the Punjab Police. Rinda's profile prepared by the intelligence wing of the state police reveals that his original name was Harwinder Singh Sandhu. The police also recovered a hand grenade from the accused.
-
Bokadia meets UP CM, to establish film city in Sonbhadra
The maker of films like 'Pyar Jukta Nahi' and 'Teri Meharbaniyan' proposed establishing a film and training institute in the state along with a state-of-art film city. During this interaction, chief minister Yogi Adityanath talked about the upcoming state-of-the-art film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the favourable conditions that have been created for shooting and attracting film makers to the state in terms of facilities, easy permissions and subsidy.
-
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
