NAVI MUMBAI: Voters in Navi Mumbai can now get information about their polling booth, parking provision around the booth, and even whether it is crowded or not, at the touch of a button. All thanks to Navi Mumbai police whose effort to make the voting process smooth and hassle free for the public led them to create a weblink and a QR code which can be scanned by voters to secure relevant information about their polling booth. Navi Mum police create weblink, QR code for booth information

This was a voluntary step by the police department to ensure maximum voter participation through the use of information technology.

“The idea behind the weblink and the QR code is to ensure that voters not only have access to polling-related information but also to make it real-time so that they get motivated to reach the booth to cast their vote,” said DCP Pankaj Dahane.

Upon clicking on the web link or scanning the QR code, voters will be taken to the election commission page to secure information about the polling booth they want information about. The officials seated at the booth are then asked to provide real-time information about the number of voters present at the time.

“This is a special initiative by the Navi Mumbai police to ensure the overall voting percentage is better for the assembly election. To achieve increased participation, all information pertaining to polling booths will be available at the click of a button across all four assembly constituencies in Navi Mumbai,” said ACP Ajay Landge.

Voters have been asked not to carry mobile phones within 100 metres of the booth premises. “Ideally mobiles are not to be carried but if it is not avoidable, then every building and booth has a mobile locker system wherein six mobiles can be deposited before casting of vote,” said DCP Dahane.