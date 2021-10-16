Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai API wins bronze in bodybuilding meet in Tashkent
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai API wins bronze in bodybuilding meet in Tashkent

API Subhash Pujari from Highway Safety Patrol in Navi Mumbai, who won bronze medal in a bodybuilding competition in Tashkent recently, is the first policeman from the country to win in this championship
Assistant Police Inspector, Subhash Pujari, from Highway Safety Patrol in Navi Mumbai, with his bronze medal that he won a bodybuilding competition in Tashkent recently. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 06:22 PM IST
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Assistant Police Inspector, Subhash Pujari (40), from Highway Safety Patrol in Navi Mumbai, has won laurels by winning a bronze medal in the 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He is the first policeman from the country to win in this championship. He participated in the 80kg category. Seventy of the 360 participants from 30 countries were from India.

Deputed at Palaspa, Pujari had also won the gold medal at the 11th men’s Masters Bodybuilding competition held by Maharashtra Bodybuilding Association in Kharghar in March this year. The last time he participated in any such competition before the Kharghar meet was in 1999, when he had bagged second place in the State-level junior competition.

In 1995, after his Class 12, he had started hitting the gym, which eventually became an addiction. “Six hours of working out daily for the last three months yielded the result. From 7am to 10am and from 7pm to 10pm, I used to work out. In between, I’d do my duty as well. I used to work out in Bandra as well as Nerul gyms,” Pujari said.

Pujari was trained by Asian Championship of 2018, Sunit Jadhav. During the pandemic, when the gyms were shut, Pujari set up his own gym at home by purchasing the equipment. Pujari, who joined police force as a constable in 2003, was the captain of the bodybuilding team of Maharashtra Police.

“Besides my trainer, my wife, Ragini Pujari and Chetan Pathare, secretary of World Bodybuilding Association, played important roles in my journey,” Pujari added.

‘It is an extremely proud moment not just for the State but for the entire country as he is the first police officer from the country to win such a medal. We were providing all possible support and henceforth too, would provide the support whenever required,” ADG (traffic), Bhushan Upadhyay, said.

