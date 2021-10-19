Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai becomes first city in MMR with 100% first vaccination dose against Covid
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai becomes first city in MMR with 100% first vaccination dose against Covid

Navi Mumbai has become the first city in the MMR region to have all its citizens over 18 years of age vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine. The city is racing towards full vaccination against Covid with NMMC reporting that more than half the population has also taken the second dose
Navi Mumbai becomes first city in MMR to have all its eligible population above 18 years getting at least the first dose of vaccination against Covid. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 10:02 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai has become the first city in the MMR region to have all its citizens over 18 years of age vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine. The city is racing towards full vaccination with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reporting that more than half the population has also taken the second dose.

In all, 11,07,233 residents have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, giving the city 100.02% vaccination rate amongst those over 18 years of age, according to NMMC. Of these 5,76,567 have also taken the second dose, i.e. 52.08% of the eligible population.

Said municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, “It is certainly very comforting, especially in view of the third wave threat. We had gone all out with our efforts and active participation of the residents to complete the vaccination to avoid the third wave or at least to reduce the impact.

“September and October have been landmark months with more than 3.5 lakh doses being given in just a month and a half. We ensured that more vaccination centres were opened so that they were close to the residences. In case of shortages, we ensured a balance of first and second dose. Those above 45 years of age were given preference initially.

RELATED STORIES

“We identified the super-spreader categories and vaccinated them and also facilitated the vaccination of seriously ill patients in their homes. There was constant review of the situation amongst all officials and departments.”

On the plans ahead, Bangar said, “Fortunately, the third wave has been extended. We are confident that we will complete the second dose as well soon. The availability of doses is not an issue any more. The only restraint is that there is a gap of 84 days. We will complete it as soon as the residents are eligible.”

Appealing to the residents, he said, “We should not get complacent as there are news reports that a third wave will not come. I still believe that it will come, it is just a matter of time. Of course, the severity can be less due to vaccination.

“We should try to totally avoid it. Why take a chance? Take all precautions and efforts to postpone it as far as possible. Our vaccination drive for not just the second dose but also the first will continue in view of the presence of a floating population in Navi Mumbai.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra sees 4th straight day of fewer than 2,000 Covid-19 cases

Shiv Sena headed UD dept restarts double increment for BMC staff with Masters in Marathi

Arbitrator cannot pass ex-parte orders without issuing notices to parties: Bombay high court

2 weeks after reopening schools no spike in Covid cases among kids in Mumbai: BMC
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP