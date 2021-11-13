Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai civic body organises special drive for voter registration for upcoming civic elections
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai civic body organises special drive for voter registration for upcoming civic elections

To ensure that no voter is denied the opportunity to get registered, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will conduct the special drive on November 13 and 14, and on November 27 and 28 ahead of the civic elections
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation organises special drive on Nov 13-14 and Nov 27-28 for voter registration for upcoming civic elections. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:23 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has organised a special voter registration drive during weekends on the backdrop of the upcoming civic polls.

With elections to local bodies due, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner (SEC) has announced a special drive for updating of voters list. The SEC has asked for the revision of assembly voters list along with photographs from November 1 to 30. All those who are of above 18 years of age are eligible.

To ensure that no one is denied the opportunity to get registered, NMMC will conduct special drive on November 13 and 14, and on November 27 and 28. The drive will be held from 10am to 6pm at NMMC schools where central officials of voter registration will be present. Applications in specified format will be available here and accepted.

Application Form 6 will be for adding name in voters list, Form 7 for taking objection or removing a name, Form 8 for correcting details in the voter list and Form 8A for shifting of name from the list.

NMMC civic chief, Abhijit Bangar, said, “This is an excellent opportunity for those wanting to vote in the upcoming NMMC elections. Those who will complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2022 should register their names. Those who had their names in the list earlier should also reconfirm the presence of their names and details.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP