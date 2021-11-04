Navi Mumbai civic body starts concretising roads in MIDC area

In an effort to give a boost to the infrastructure in the areas under Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recently started concretising some of the roads in this area. They are spending a total of ₹229Cr for the work, a senior officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sanjay Desai, city engineer of NMMC, they started concretising around 15km of the road near Indira Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar in Turbhe in the second week of October. So far, they have completed around 15% of the work.

Secondly, the civic body started concretising around 6.90km of the road in the area behind LP Junction in Nerul last month. Apart from concretising the main road, they are also developing gutters, pavements and installing street lights there. A budget of ₹58Cr was allocated for that and so far, around 40% work has been completed.

The MIDC areas in Navi Mumbai has a total of 136km road of which NMMC concretised around 86km road in the past decade.

Talking about the previous projects, Desai said, “We recently completed the concretisation of Patni Road (2.5km) in Digha and the road (3.04km) that connects Mukund Chowk and Ajanta Painters along the Thane-Belapur Road. Concretisation of the road (4.70km) between Uran Phata and Turbhe police station is now under way and will be completed within a few weeks.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior MIDC official from Mahape said, “The business and economy of Navi Mumbai is directly related to the MIDC areas located beside the city. A huge number of Navi Mumbai residents come to work in our areas every day. Therefore, we are taking help from the civic body in terms of developing infrastructure here. We are also doing some work on our own. For example, we are in the process of concretising around 15km of road in some pockets. A budget of ₹262Cr has been allocated for that. We hope that within the next one year, all roads in the MIDC areas (in Navi Mumbai) will be concretised.”