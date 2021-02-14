Navi Mumbai civic chief urges all health workers to get vaccinated as turnout is poor

After the turnout of healthcare workers for vaccination goes down, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner has written to all the doctors asking to sensitise their staff to get vaccinated.

The lowest turnout till date was on Thursday with 29 per cent followed by 35 per cent on Friday. As opposed to this, the turnout of the frontline workers in the city is overwhelming with more than 101 per cent turnout of frontline workers on Friday.

On Saturday, the turnout of health care workers was 29 per cent while that of frontline workers was 92 per cent. Till date, a total of 58% health care workers and 92% frontline workers have got vaccinated.

On January 16, when the phase I of vaccination started with the health care workers, the turnout was 78 per cent, which increased to 86 per cent a week later. On February 1, the turnout came down to 71 per cent, which further went down to 56 per cent on February 4. On February 7 and 8, the turnout went down to 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, from February 3, the first day of the second phase, the turnout was 65 per cent, it increased to 72 per cent% on the second day and since then it kept increasing to 98 per cent by February 10. On Friday, 101 per cent front line workers were vaccinated wherein 784 were vaccinated while the target was 780.

The NMMC chief, Abhijit Bangar, said, “There seems to be less acceptability among the health care workers for vaccination, which is surprising. There is a good response from the frontline workers. Hence, we have written to all the doctors asking to sensitise the staff about the vaccination drive and why it is important to take the shot while fighting against the virus. Explicitly, there has been no specific reason given behind the less turn out. In order to motivate the health care workers, we are releasing many videos of the people who have taken the vaccination and sharing it via social media and WhatsApp groups.

He added that even as taking the vaccination was not compulsory, sensitisation is important. “We have also asked each one of them to mention the reasons for not taking the vaccination. Some of them who received vaccination have felt mild symptoms of dizziness and fever, which is a signal that the vaccine is working and the body is responding to it. It is not necessary that all will face it and if faced, there is nothing to worry. This misconception needs to be cleared,” Bangar added.