Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai crime branch arrests man wanted in more than 125 chain snatching cases
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai crime branch arrests man wanted in more than 125 chain snatching cases

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 07:57 PM IST
A 40-year-old man with more than 125 chain snatching cases in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai crime branch. The police have recovered 88 grams of jewellery worth Rs2.68 lakh from him. (HT FILE)
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

A 40-year-old man who was allegedly involved in more than 125 chain snatching cases registered both in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, was recently arrested by the Navi Mumbai crime branch. The police have recovered 88 grams of jewellery worth 2.68 lakh from him.

According to the police, the accused, Kiran Saha, used to get his prospective victims involved in conversations on various pretexts on roads and then run away snatching their chains and mangalsutras.

Bipin Kumar Singh, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai, said, “The accused used to accost people on roads and randomly told them things such as ‘you just touched a woman inappropriately,’ and ‘you hit a pregnant woman by speeding your motorbike’. Upon hearing that, the prospective victims would get distracted and then the accused snatched their chains. Using this modus operandi, he committed more than 125 crimes in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

“In Navi Mumbai, the accused has cases registered against him in Rabale, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, and Vashi police stations. In Mumbai, he has cases against him in Vakola, Mahim, Bhandup, NM Joshi Marg, Pant Nagar and Andheri police stations. Earlier, he used to stay in a slum in Ghatkopar. But at present, he does not have any permanent address and spends most of his time in lodges and hotels.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Navi Mumbai crime branch arrest man for looting 35 shops, houses in 2021 alone

NCB shows Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan’s chats to judge, gets custody till Oct 7

Reopening schools with determination we won’t have to shut them again: Thackeray

Don't see Covid-19 third wave hitting Mumbai: BMC tells high court
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP