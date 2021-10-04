Navi Mumbai crime branch arrests man wanted in more than 125 chain snatching cases

A 40-year-old man who was allegedly involved in more than 125 chain snatching cases registered both in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, was recently arrested by the Navi Mumbai crime branch. The police have recovered 88 grams of jewellery worth ₹2.68 lakh from him.

According to the police, the accused, Kiran Saha, used to get his prospective victims involved in conversations on various pretexts on roads and then run away snatching their chains and mangalsutras.

Bipin Kumar Singh, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai, said, “The accused used to accost people on roads and randomly told them things such as ‘you just touched a woman inappropriately,’ and ‘you hit a pregnant woman by speeding your motorbike’. Upon hearing that, the prospective victims would get distracted and then the accused snatched their chains. Using this modus operandi, he committed more than 125 crimes in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

“In Navi Mumbai, the accused has cases registered against him in Rabale, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, and Vashi police stations. In Mumbai, he has cases against him in Vakola, Mahim, Bhandup, NM Joshi Marg, Pant Nagar and Andheri police stations. Earlier, he used to stay in a slum in Ghatkopar. But at present, he does not have any permanent address and spends most of his time in lodges and hotels.”