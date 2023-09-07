The lack of a CCTV coverage in an incident in which a 11-year-old had died in the school washroom has prompted the education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to issue a directive to ensure a list of 14 mandatory provisions and services to enhance their internal security.

NMMC wants schools to execute 14 point charter

The letter, issued by the education officer, NMMC, Aruna Yadav on Monday, has made it mandatory upon schools to have CCTVs installed on every floor, gate and classrooms. Schools are required to have alarm system set up adjacent to the washrooms, laboratory to be used in times of emergency. Medical room and hiring of person capable to handle emergency cases is another important aspect made mandatory. Washrooms of the schools are required to have latches or magnetic locks.

“The incident involving the death of the 11 year old within a washroom of a private school has become a turning point to check whether every school is adhering to specific norms regarding security and overall administration properly. The notice was issued with the intention of getting every school to self-assess the presence and workability of the provisions enlisted and take appropriate measures if some of these are missing,” said the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education) NM Dattatray. Navi Mumbai’s 343 private schools will also have to upgrade their facilities accordingly.

However, the sudden circular has irked the parents and teachers assocition members

“It is commendable that NMMC has awakened to the lacunas in schools with regard to safety measures. however the foremost question is on the compliance of the points highlighted. Just by merely issuing notices NMMC cannot be considering that its responsibility is over. Each of the ward office there are extension officers whose job is to maintain a vigil on the ways schools function. These officials should be instructed to secure detailed report from each of the schools depicting the fulfillment of the mentioned safety norms,” said Navi Mumbai Parents Sangharsh Kruti Samiti coordinator, Vikas Sorte.

In the circular, the schools are required to have provisions for ramps for the differently abled, special commode for the disabled, fire extinguishers in every verandah and the faculty should be trained to use it. The circular asks schools to conduct annual audits of its electricals and infrastructure and possess websites where they should uploaded Information about not just the Parents Teacher Association (PTA)but also about teachers are to be made available on the school website.

The education department has said it will collect ward wise reports from schools. “Now that the notice is served, in due course of time the department will commence with its survey to ascertain whether the measures are in place and working,” informed the DMC.