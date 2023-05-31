Other cities too should develop like Mumbai: CM

NAVI MUMBAI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Ganesh Naik at the inauguration of Wonders Park and other projects in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has said that just as his government is developing Mumbai like never before, other cities too should be developed though this is causing stomach ache for some. He promised that he will resolve Navi Mumbai issues at the earliest and also support development in the region.

Shinde on Tuesday commissioned the upgraded Wonders Park in Nerul, two tertiary plants at Kopar Khairane and Airoli, a multipurpose building in Vashi and performed bhoomipujan of central library in Sanpada, all Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) projects.

Present for the programme were Thane guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai, MLAs Ganesh Naik and Manda Mhatre, MLC Dnyaneshwar Mhatre along with municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee, police commission Milind Bharambe, among others.

Speaking on the occasion Shinde commended NMMC and congratulated the people for the projects commissioned. Said Shinde, “Wonders Park is an excellent garden which not just kids but also the elders will enjoy. Everyone needs quality recreation and hence such parks are needed. It also adds to the tree cover.”

He added, “The TTP projects will supply recycled water to the MIDC industries thus saving the precious drinking water that is currently used by them. Through the multipurpose building, the civic body has made it possible for the common man to afford the halls for their functions. The library will benefit the students immensely.”

Stated Shinde, “Residents of every city have expectations of development, hygiene, gardens, civic facilities etc. High rises are required but also parks like these.”

Declared Shinde, “Just as we are developing Mumbai like never before, taking decisions that others didn’t dare to take, the other cities should also develop. I give my word that I shall hold a meeting for Navi Mumbai and resolve its pending issues. Our government shall extend all support to the development here as we have done with the super-speciality hospital that MLA Manda Mhatre asked for.”

According to Shinde, “With MTHL connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai soon, travelling not just between the two cities but also Thane and Raigad will be much faster. In just 15 minutes one will reach from Nariman Point to Chirle in Navi Mumbai. There will be less pollution, less fuel consumption and more family time for all.”

He added, “While we are extending the MTHL connectivity to from Sewri to Worli and to Coastal road in Mumbai, from NAvi Mumbai it is being connected to Mumbai Pune e-way and Mumbai-Goa highway.

Stated Shine, “The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg is going to be a game changer for the State. It will give a boost to development of IT parks, real estate, automobile industry and also to the farmers who will be able to transport their perishable produce much faster. The metro commissioned by prime minister is serving lakhs of people and we shall connect metro in Mumbai to the neighbouring cities of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayender as well.”

Explained the CM, “Since last year of the government, along with Devendra Fadnavis, all cabinet decisions, like concretising Mumbai roads to make it pothole free, have been taken for the welfare of the people and not with any personal interest. It has of course caused a stomach ache for some.”

He added, “With the infrastructure being developed, investment is coming in as there is trust and potential. Even today we have cleared an IT policy simplifying norms for ease of business.”

Concluded Shinde, “This is people’s government and we shall always be available for the people and are committed to development for all sections of the society.”

A laser show was conducted at the inauguration of Wonders Park which was thrown open to public on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai after a facelift. (Bachchan Kumar?HT PHOTO)

Box

BJP Ganesh Naik faction Vs Shiv Sena?

The event seemed to have brought to the fore simmering differences between Shiv Sena and BJP faction loyal to MLA Ganesh Naik, who have been at loggerheads. There have long been reports of differences between Shinde and Naik, which they have denied.

Former local BJP corporator Ravindra Ithape had initially posted messages on social media inviting all for the inauguration of the park on Monday by MLA Ganesh Naik with MLA Manda Mhatre presiding over the programme and municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar being the chief guest. He had listed the names of several BJP leaders in the invitation.

With questions being raised at the former corporator announcing the inauguration, NMMC stepped in and ensured that it took over the reins and the inauguration was done by the chief minister.

Shiv Sena leaders claimed that the former BJP corporators had been asked to not attend the programme and efforts were also made to ensure that there was no major crowd for the programme.

While BJP city president Ramchandra Gharat was present as was Ganesh Naik, most Ganesh Naik loyalists, especially former BJP corporators who had joined the party with him, were conspicuous by their absence. Ganesh Naik’s sons former MP Sanjeev Naik and former MLA Sandeep Naik too did not attend.

Box

The Wonders Park facelift

Navi Mumbai’s amusement park that houses replicas of wonders of the world, the Wonders Park had been shut down since the outbreak of Covid pandemic three years back.

Spread over 9.8-hectare, the park located in sector 19A of Nerul was developed by NMMC at a cost of ₹37.34 cr and thrown open to the public in 2012. It has since then been very popular with children and senior citizens who come not just from various areas of Navi Mumbai but also from Panvel, Uran, Thane and Mumbai.

It has become a major attraction due to the presence of replicas of 7 wonders of the world, toy train, the amphitheatre, lake, a host of rides like ferris wheel, Frisbee, octopus, break dance etc. apart from play furniture.

The park has now undergone a complete transformation. The makeover costing around around ₹28 cr includes musical fountain laser show, state of the art audio visual system, lake repair, walkway improvement, new play furniture, change of rubber mat under the play furniture, installation of CCTV cameras, installation of bio-metric machine at the entrance for digital ticketing system, new lights, repair of the existing fountains etc. The new rides include the sky wheel ride, sky copter ride, rocking disc, sky swinger, worm coaster and bumper car ride. A science park is also being developed next to Wonders Park.

NMMC has also introduced smart card for entry and for use at the rides without having to purchase tickets every time.

The entry fee to the park has been hiked for children upto 12 years of age from the previous ₹25 to ₹40 and for those above 12 years of age it is now ₹50 up from ₹35 previously.

Box

The tertiary treatment plants

NMMC will supply treated sewage water from its 20 mld capacity TTPs at Kopar Khairane and Airoli, to the industrial units located in the MIDC region.

The TTPs project including the capital and maintenance is costing NMMC ₹381Cr, 50% of the capital cost of the plants is to be provided by the Central and State Governments.

NMMC has signed a MoU with MIDC to supply treated water to the Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area units thereby earning revenue. It will help save drinking water that is currently used by the industrial units and will also be used in gardens and divider plants.

A 53.134km long distribution pipeline network for supplying treated water to Vashi and Koparkhairane TTC units has been laid.

