NAVI MUMBAI: In a major pre-monsoon conservation measure, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday announced a 10% water cut across the city from Monday as water stock in the Morbe dam, the city’s main drinking water source, has dropped below 20%.

Navi Mumbai imposes 10% water cut from Monday as Morbe dam stock depletes

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The civic body has also announced suspension of evening water supply twice a week in different nodes as a precautionary measure ahead of the monsoon.

The move will impact several parts of Navi Mumbai along with CIDCO areas including Kharghar and Kamothe. Civic officials cited falling reservoir levels, rising summer temperatures, higher water consumption and uncertainty over monsoon conditions linked to El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

According to the NMMC, only 36.87 million cubic metres (MCM) of usable water stock remains in the Morbe dam against its total capacity of 190.89 MCM.

“The prevailing high temperatures have resulted in significant evaporation losses at the reservoir. While there is no cause for panic at present, prudent management is essential,” said Arvind Shinde, additional city engineer, NMMC. “To maintain the reliability and continuity of Navi Mumbai’s water distribution system and plan for the current and upcoming year, we are implementing this reduction.”

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the city’s growing population and rising daily demand have added pressure on reserves, especially amid uncertainty over the monsoon’s arrival and intensity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the city’s growing population and rising daily demand have added pressure on reserves, especially amid uncertainty over the monsoon’s arrival and intensity. {{/usCountry}}

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Municipal commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde appealed to the citizens to use water judiciously and cooperate with the civic administration.

Under the revised schedule, evening water supply will remain suspended twice every week in different nodes on a rotational basis. Belapur and Vashi will face evening water supply shutdowns on Mondays and Thursdays. Nerul and Koparkhairane will see cuts on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while Turbhe and Ghansoli will face restrictions on Wednesdays and Sundays.

In Airoli, evening supply will remain shut every Friday owing to maintenance shutdowns linked to the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran system, while Digha’s supply will depend on the maintenance schedule.

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Additionally, water supply from the Morbe system to CIDCO nodes in Kharghar and Kamothe will remain completely suspended every Friday due to pipeline maintenance work.

The NMMC said the restrictions would remain in force until satisfactory rainfall improves water levels in the reservoir.