Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai International Airport project finally takes off as all hurdles cleared
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai International Airport project finally takes off as all hurdles cleared

The much-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport project has finally taken off with prominent hurdles being cleared; CIDCO is targeting end of 2024 for the first phase of the airport to be ready as the developmental work for the project has begun
The Navi Mumbai International Airport project finally takes off as all hurdles are cleared. The project had been facing issues of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement due to opposition from the locals for years. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:41 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The much-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project has finally taken off with prominent hurdles being cleared. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is targeting the end of 2024 for the first phase of the airport to be ready as the developmental work for the project has begun.

The project is coming up on 2,268ha of land of which the actual airport would be built on 1,160 ha. The project is expected to cost 16,700Cr.

The project has been taken over by Adani group recently. The project had been facing issues of land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement due to opposition from the locals for years. The Adani group concessionaire had demanded that the entire project land be handed over to it before it starts the actual development.

Shifting the villages was a major task for CIDCO. Ten villages falling in the core airport area had to be shifted with 3,000 families affected. A record 22.5% developed land compensation and other incentives were offered to the PAPs. There were also issues of environmental and other permissions from the Central and State Governments due to the delay in the project and also change in the concessionaire, which required new permissions.

RELATED STORIES

CIDCO said all these issues have now been resolved.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “CIDCO and NMIAL have put in Herculean efforts for putting this project on track. We are very pleased that the project that was first conceived in 1997 has finally taken off full throttle. Land acquisition, rehabilitation and also predevelopment civil works have all been completed by CIDCO. This is one of the most important steps towards successful execution of the project.”

He added that NMIAL has obtained all clearances and financial closure has been achieved. Mukherjee added, “CIDCO has handed over the site to NMIAL, which has commenced the work of the airport in full steam.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP