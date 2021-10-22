Navi Mumbai Metro gets Interim Speed Certificate for first route

CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai Metro has received the Interim Speed Certificate from Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for the first route of the Navi Mumbai Metro.

The RDSO has granted an Interim Speed Certificate for the Pendhar-Central Park route of Navi Mumbai Metro after the successful trials conducted in September 2021, and after reviewing a large number of documents and test certificates that were submitted, adhering to the guidelines of the RDSO safety manual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As the trials conducted on the Metro Line-1 were successful, the RDSO granted the Interim Speed Certificate. This allows the Navi Mumbai Metro to deploy the trains at maximum operational speed. This marks an important milestone for the Navi Mumbai Metro. Now we are waiting for CCRS approvals to commence operations,” Sanjay Mukherjee, VC-MD, CIDCO, said.

The first elevated route from Belapur to Pendhar is 11km long with its Metro car shed in Taloja. The certificate was granted for the 5.14km long route between stations 7 and 11. RDSO of the Central Railway Ministry is responsible for the safety and uniformity of the railway network throughout India. For this, RDSO conducts tests and issues certificates that are required to operate any railway network commercially.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RDSO started the oscillation trails for the Navi Mumbai Metro on August 28, 2021. During these trials, the Metro trains and systems were tested for their load carrying capacities as well as their emergency braking systems. CIDCO had also submitted a large number of test certificates and documents regarding the rolling stock systems, signalling, power supply, tracks, to the RDSO for review.

Soon, an inspection will be conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety and the approval of the Railway Board will be obtained subsequently. The approval will commence the commercial operation of Navi Mumbai Metro from Pendhar to Central Park.