NMMC’s old age home to be ready by May end

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is building an old age home in Seawoods that is nearing completion and is expected to be ready by May end. This is the first old age home project by a self-governing body in the country.

There are a number of old age homes in the city, but this project at plot 13 in sector 38 of Seawoods area in Nerul will be the first civic body-run institution for the senior citizens. The home with a construction area of 9,763 sq ft is being built at a cost of ₹4.11 crore.

NMMC had started work on the project after getting the plot from CIDCO. It had planned completion of the project in 2022, however it was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The work is now progressing at a fast pace.

Said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, “There are several private old age homes in the country, but this is the first being constructed by a local self-governing body. The work is presently in the final stages.”

According to Narvekar, “A number of old age homes are coming up in the country due to changes in lifestyle, emergence of nuclear families and the collapse of the joint family system . Senior citizens need both support and respect and a quality life they deserve.”

He added, “NMMC has taken up a number of initiatives for the senior citizens including constructing several recreation centres for them. Lots of senior citizens meet here on a daily basis and spend quality time with each other and make use of the various facilities provided by the civic body there.”

He added, “This old age home too is an initiative to provide shelter to those who do not have their close ones with them or are unable to reside with them. They will get the dignity they deserve here.”

Welcoming the initiative Dilawar Pangarkar, an active office bearer of a senior citizens association in Kopar Khairane said, “Unfortunately, there are some senior citizens who find it difficult to stay with their families, while there are also those whose families are either out of the country or some place else in the country. It becomes difficult to manage under such circumstances. There are also instances where the kids are working and there is no one to look after the senior citizens.”

He added, “The old age home then becomes an option. NMMC has done a good job with the recreation centres and other projects for the senior citizens. It is good that it has come up with this initiative. I am sure they will provide quality facilities at the home and set it as a benchmark.”