Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation clears encroachments around Lotus Lake in Nerul

Following the Public Interest Litigation against the illegal dumping on Lotus Lake in Nerul, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cleared the encroachments around the lake and is also in the process of removing the debris dumped.

The residents of Sector 27, Nerul around the lake have also been demanding the removal of the chestnut plantation that is suspected to be done illegally and restore the lake with the lotus plantations.

In July, a PIL was filed by advocate Pradeep Patole with respect to restoring the Lotus Lake, to which the court had orally directed the corporation to remove the debris which was dumped by CIDCO.

During heavy rains, the clearing of the debris was stalled and now it has resumed. The footpath alongside the lake has now been repaired and the illegal hutments have also been cleared by the encroachment department of NMMC.

“The bigger problem now is the plantation of chestnuts in the lake. We are demanding the removal of the same from NMMC. The volunteers and activists have also decided to have a plantation drive on Sunday alongside the lake to protect it,” Patole said.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “We have repaired the footpath and the encroachment is also cleared. The chestnut issue is still pending and we will clear that as well. It is important to stop the access to the lake in order to avoid any kind of dumping and encroachment near it. A solution will be figured out.”