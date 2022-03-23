Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation initiates Covid vaccination for 12-15 years in 221 schools

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated Covid vaccination drive for children in the 12-15 years age group in 221 schools in the city. It plans to vaccinate around 48,000 children in this age group by March 31.

NMMC, with efficient planning, has become the first civic body in the state to administer both doses to all residents above 18 years. It is also the first civic body to administer the first vaccine dose to all in the 15-18 years group while the second dose has been administered to 80% eligible residents of the group.

From March 16, the vaccination of those in the 12-15 years bracket has started. On the first day of vaccination in schools on March 21, 1,615 children were administered vaccine in 17 schools. On March 22, the drive was conducted in 57 schools. To speed up the drives, over 200 schools are now added.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “We have again made plans for early completion of the drive. In the first four days, special vaccination sessions were held in the three civic hospitals in which 276 children were vaccinated. To further speed up the drive, we are increasing the number of centres by setting up the facility in the schools in the city. We plan to vaccinate at least 47,459 children by March 31 as per the target given by the State Government. This will be done through vaccination sessions at the 221 schools.”

The eligibility for the 12-15 years category is children born between January 1, 2008 and March 15, 2010. They will need an Aadhaar card or school ID card with the birth date or related document as proof of their age.