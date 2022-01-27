Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation initiative: Read books while you commute on NMMT buses

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken up a novel initiative of providing books for reading in its long-distance buses. Books in Marathi and English have now been provided absolutely free under the #BooksInBus initiative in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses.

The initiative has been supported by Lets Read India Foundation. In the first phase, the initiative has been taken up on three long-distance bus routes. More routes will be added in the near future.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “This is a new concept for the passengers, one of the first such initiatives in the country. With the books easily available for passengers on long routes like Mantralaya, it will not only help them pass their time but also add to their knowledge. It will also inculcate the much-needed reading habit that is on the wane today.”

The books of eminent writers selected are on various subjects and will be of interest to all age groups. There is also provision to add books as per the request and interest of the passengers.

Bangar added, “There is a QR code given next to every seat. When passengers scan it on their mobile phones, they will get details of the books. Soon, the QR code can be used for requesting your favourite e-books or to listen to audio books.”

A special attraction is that the handles in the bus used for support while standing have quotes in Marathi and English from the books available for reading.

Bangar said, “Lets Read India Foundation is providing the service absolutely free. They have earlier done the same at the Covid centre in Vashi and also at Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial in Airoli.”

Welcoming the initiative, a regular NMMT passenger, 40-year-old Kailash Shinde of Vashi, said, “Earlier, I used to be on my mobile phone. Now, I spend the commuting time reading the books available on the bus. This is a great initiative by the NMMC as I now make quality use of the time I have to spend on the bus.”

