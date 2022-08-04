Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation market spaces in Sanpada to be allotted to hawkers soon
While the hawkers continue to swell on the streets of Navi Mumbai, two daily market complexes constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have been lying unused.
These markets at Sanpada Sector 4 and Sector 14 have been constructed to provide efficient facilities for the residents of the nodes and also to control the ever-increasing hawker menace in the area.
Unfortunately, though, the fully-equipped markets have been ready since months. The civic body is yet to allot the spaces in them, leading them to remain shut and unused.
The Sector 4 market built at a cost of ₹1.97Cr has 80 slots to be allotted to hawkers while the one at Sector 14 constructed at a cost of ₹1.89Cr has space for 70 hawkers. The Sector 14 market has been transferred to the property department while the Sector 4 market is yet to be transferred due to some technical reasons.
Properties that are transferred to the property department are expected to be made use of at the earliest. However, even the slots in these markets have not been allotted to the eligible hawkers as yet.
Inbraj Pandian, 45, a resident of Sanpada, said, “The node is increasingly being taken over by illegal hawkers who are all over the footpaths and roads. Despite action by the NMMC anti-encroachment department, there is little effect as they keep returning. You can find hawkers outside these very markets selling their stuff. This leads to unhygienic conditions and also encroachment. Besides, if the market opens, we will get a lot of things under one roof and not have to go to various locations.”
Prakash Shinde, 34, a vegetable hawker, said, “It is not easy for us to operate in the open, especially in monsoon. If the market starts, we will get proper shelter and clean space. We also deserve better conditions.”
Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, assured that they would take up the allotment on priority basis to ensure that the markets start soon. He said, “The local residents have met me asking for the markets to be opened at the earliest. I have issued instructions to the concerned department on the matter.”
Three masked men loot ₹13 lakh at gunpoint from Jalandhar bank
Three masked men barged into the Industrial Area branch of UCO Bank in Jalandhar and looted about Rs 13 lakh along with gold at gunpoint in broad daylight, police said on Thursday. There was no security guard present at the bank branch situated on Sodal Road. The robbers took away the money after holding employees and customers hostage. Deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh said there was no security guard deployed at the bank.
Every patient a subject of research for docs: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new auditorium and the National Centre for Policy Research in Tobacco Control at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gorakhpur on Thursday. He urged doctors to do something new in their respective field of specialization and said that every patient was also a subject of research for them. Referring to encephalitis, the chief minister said this disease spread in eastern UP districts in 1977-78.
Illegal constructions razed on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
LUCKNOW The National Highways Authority of India, in co-ordination with the Banthra police on Thursday, carried out a drive to remove encroachments and demolish illegal constructions on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The footpath and service lane alongside Lucknow-Kanpur road was freed of encroachments. The officials discussed the plan to streamline traffic on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur.
ATS arrests suspected Dawood gang member
Mumbai A 47-year-old gang member of underworld fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his brother Anees Ibrahim was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with a terror funding case. The agency claimed that the accused, Parvez Zuber Vaid Memon, was allegedly providing funds to gang members in India for terrorist activities. ATS has registered a case against Anees Ibrahim and his associate Memon on August 2 after they found Memon's involvement in financing terrorist activities.
Work on proposed new railway station in Chikhloli between Ambernath and Badlapur yet to start
Commuting to work daily is now a major hassle for the thousands of residents who booked homes in the fast-developing Chikhloli area between Ambernath and Badlapur despite being promised a new station here. Hundreds of residential complexes have come up in Chikhloli. With no railway station, residents are forced to travel to far away railway stations to commute to Thane or Mumbai for work. Most developers had sold flats citing the advantage of this station.
