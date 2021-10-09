Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to repair potholes on Thane - Belapur road

Motorists who travel frequently between Navi Mumbai and Thane can heave a sigh of relief as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to repair the potholed Thane-Belapur road.

The civic body approved the plan a few weeks ago and the work order will be released after Navaratri. They have, however, not allocated an extra budget for it. The work would be conducted with the money allocated for annual maintenance work, a senior officer said.

Sanjay Khatal, executive engineer of NMMC said, “In this drive, we will fill up all the potholes on the road and also will repair the divider where it is broken. The driver will be painted and later trees and flowers will be planted on it by our garden department. Resurfacing will be done only on those patches where there are a lot of potholes and not on the entire road.”

Another officer added, “A bridge on the road at Ghansoli too has a lot of potholes. Though it does not fall under our jurisdiction, we will repair it too. The work will be finished before the next monsoon.”

The 15km-long Thane-Belapur road, which connects Thane with Navi Mumbai, is one of the busiest roads in the Mumbai region. In Navi Mumbai, the road starts at the Sion-Panvel Highway near Turbhe and ends in Kalwa near Thane.

Except for a small stretch in Digha, the entire Thane–Belapur road has been widened to a total of six lanes (three in each direction) and fully concretised.