Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to seek opinion from IIT (B) for solution to potholes

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be seeking an opinion from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, to find a solution for the deteriorating condition of the four flyovers on the 15km-long Thane-Belapur Road.

Despite repeated attempts to fill potholes on the stretch, the road and the flyover still have around 100 potholes as per the official estimate. Thus, the engineering department is looking for a long-term solution for this road that is a crucial link between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The department has requested the IIT to conduct an onsite inspection of the road and provide a permanent solution to the pothole issues.

“It was observed that not only were the potholes being formed but also the surface area at various stretches was getting washed away. Repair works are being carried out regularly but this was certainly not yielding the desired results. We have sought appointment from IIT Bombay to inspect the road and suggest a solution,” said Sanjay Khatal, executive engineer, NMMC.

A total of four flyovers along the road – Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Reliance and Savita Chemical – are to be inspected. NMMC and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) had undertaken ₹231Cr worth concretisation work of the road in 2018.

“The defect liability period for the road surfacing work post the concretisation is now over. Therefore, a new tender of ₹80 lakh was floated to undertake resurfacing work on the stretch. However, it was decided that instead of going for the conventional asphalting work, we will wait for IIT to suggest an advanced technology to prevent potholes in the future. Following this, a fresh tender will be floated with revised estimates,” said Khatal.