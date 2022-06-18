Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to upgrade its IT department as per current technology

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) online applications are to undergo a major overhaul. The last upgradation of e-based applications, the website and even mobile-based online services was done over 10 years ago. The administration has sought for an upgradation as per current technology.

The administration will also increase the number of services under Right to Services from the existing 24 to 52 e-based facilities.

In the revamped model, the information and technology department, NMMC, has envisioned having department-wise data on the income and expenditure, updated information on the various development works going on in the city, accurate understanding about civic-owned properties as well as inventory.

“With regard to the online services of the property department, presently it is more focused on the ease of business with regards to bill payments. Henceforth, it is planned to provide onsite data of the development work happening, its time period, the contractual details, etc. with the help of GIS-based base map that is to be used for the LIDAR survey as well,” said an engineer involved with the project.

Dashboards providing daily department-wise details about income and expenditure both at the headquarter level and the ward level are stated to enhance financial bearings of NMMC.

Following the revamp, residents can expect a major change in procurement of important documents like marriage, birth and death certificates. “These documents’ photocopies can be availed online as the certificates are going to be embedded with digital signatures. The web interface will directly come in Marathi font with option to convert it into English. For those suffering from visibility, the website will have a function to give voice directions,” informed the engineer.

The process of compiling real time data that is often sought under the RTIs as well as used for administrative purposes is long pending. The administration has estimated an expenditure of approximately ₹30Cr for the revamp.

“A sound enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system for day-to-day administrative work is extremely essential for smooth governance. The upgrade with newer features like interactive dashboards and responsive grievance portals will ensure that we work as a single entity rather than being focused on respective departments,” said Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner.