Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai, parts of Thane faced emergency power cut on Thursday
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai, parts of Thane faced emergency power cut on Thursday

Due to excess load on State Load Despatch Centre, Kalwa, there was an emergency power cut across Navi Mumbai and a few parts of Thane for around an hour or two on Thursday morning
Navi Mumbai and parts of Thane faced an emergency power cut on Thursday morning for an hour or two. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Due to excess load on State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Kalwa, there was an emergency power cut across Navi Mumbai and a few parts of Thane for around an hour or two on Thursday morning.

“More demand by Mumbai region due to increased Air Conditioner load owing to heat and increased load on Talegaon-Kharghar and Talegaon-Kalwa lines, Load Trimming Scheme (LTS) was enabled. LTS is a feature in the power grid to save the grid from blackout. It is an automatic feature where sensing threat to the grid, LTS operates automatically just like fuse or breaker devices in our household electrical and electronics equipment,” Dinesh Waghmare, Chairman and MD, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO).

The average daily consumption for Mumbai is 2,700MW. On Wednesday and Thursday, the demand from Mumbai was around 3,095MW and 3,200MW, respectively. This increased the load on the Talegaon-Kalwa 400 KV line.

“Hence, to reduce the load, the smaller lines took an emergency load shedding, thus reducing the load on the Talegaon-Kalwa line,” a TRANSCO PRO said.

RELATED STORIES

With a few hours of load shedding, the morning online schools and online work from home were disrupted for many in Navi Mumbai. Class 6 student, Saarah Munshi of Nerul, missed her regular school due to the power outage. “As soon as I sat before the computer for the school, the power went off and I could not attend the school. Later, I got to know that all my friends faced the same issue and hence I understood that the classes would have been cancelled,” Munshi said.

Reema Kapoor, an IT professional from Sanpada, had an online meeting with her client when the power went off. “I later switched on my mobile data to finish the call. The power was restored after an hour or so. If not, the work would have been badly affected,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP