Navi Mumbai, parts of Thane faced emergency power cut on Thursday

Due to excess load on State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Kalwa, there was an emergency power cut across Navi Mumbai and a few parts of Thane for around an hour or two on Thursday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“More demand by Mumbai region due to increased Air Conditioner load owing to heat and increased load on Talegaon-Kharghar and Talegaon-Kalwa lines, Load Trimming Scheme (LTS) was enabled. LTS is a feature in the power grid to save the grid from blackout. It is an automatic feature where sensing threat to the grid, LTS operates automatically just like fuse or breaker devices in our household electrical and electronics equipment,” Dinesh Waghmare, Chairman and MD, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO).

The average daily consumption for Mumbai is 2,700MW. On Wednesday and Thursday, the demand from Mumbai was around 3,095MW and 3,200MW, respectively. This increased the load on the Talegaon-Kalwa 400 KV line.

“Hence, to reduce the load, the smaller lines took an emergency load shedding, thus reducing the load on the Talegaon-Kalwa line,” a TRANSCO PRO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a few hours of load shedding, the morning online schools and online work from home were disrupted for many in Navi Mumbai. Class 6 student, Saarah Munshi of Nerul, missed her regular school due to the power outage. “As soon as I sat before the computer for the school, the power went off and I could not attend the school. Later, I got to know that all my friends faced the same issue and hence I understood that the classes would have been cancelled,” Munshi said.

Reema Kapoor, an IT professional from Sanpada, had an online meeting with her client when the power went off. “I later switched on my mobile data to finish the call. The power was restored after an hour or so. If not, the work would have been badly affected,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}