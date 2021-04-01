Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai: Pet dog attacks three-year-old girl, owner booked
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Pet dog attacks three-year-old girl, owner booked

Vashi police booked a 36-year-old woman after her dog allegedly attacked and injured a three-year-old girl on Monday.
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:29 AM IST
HT Image

Vashi police booked a 36-year-old woman after her dog allegedly attacked and injured a three-year-old girl on Monday.

According to the police, Pratiksha Shinde was on her way to a shop with her mother Swati Shinde, 23, in the evening when the accused, Christina Joseph, stepped out to take her two dogs out for a walk. “One of the dogs managed to free himself from her grip, ran towards the girl and attacked her. The girl suffered injuries on her abdomen. The mother managed to rescue her and took her to civic hospital in Vashi. She was discharged after a few hours,” said Sanjay Savle, sub-inspector from Vashi police station.

“Her mother later approached us and registered a complaint against the accused. We have booked the accused under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP