Navi Mumbai: Pet dog attacks three-year-old girl, owner booked

Vashi police booked a 36-year-old woman after her dog allegedly attacked and injured a three-year-old girl on Monday.

According to the police, Pratiksha Shinde was on her way to a shop with her mother Swati Shinde, 23, in the evening when the accused, Christina Joseph, stepped out to take her two dogs out for a walk. “One of the dogs managed to free himself from her grip, ran towards the girl and attacked her. The girl suffered injuries on her abdomen. The mother managed to rescue her and took her to civic hospital in Vashi. She was discharged after a few hours,” said Sanjay Savle, sub-inspector from Vashi police station.

“Her mother later approached us and registered a complaint against the accused. We have booked the accused under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the matter,” he said.