Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navi Mumbai police arrest 8 for betting on IPL match
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai police arrest 8 for betting on IPL match

Two Crime Branch units of Navi Mumbai police arrest eight people for live betting during an IPL match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night. The accused were betting during a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings
The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police with the seized mobile phones and cash following the arrest of eight people for live betting during an IPL match at DY Patil Stadium. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 07, 2022 08:19 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Two Crime Branch units of Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight people for live betting during an IPL match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night. The accused were betting during a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

During the operation, police seized 13 mobile phones and 32,670 in cash. The investigations have revealed that the SIM card used by the gang for betting was obtained on the basis of forged documents.

“After assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devade received information, senior inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar and his team visited the DY Patil Stadium at around 10pm on Tuesday and found the accused betting using mobile apps and web browsers,” Suresh Mengade, DCP, crime branch, said.

Meanwhile, unit III of the Crime Branch nabbed four betting accused. “We recovered valuables worth 3.20 lakh from the accused including mobile phones and cash,” senior police inspector Shatrughn Mali from Unit III crime branch said.

Both the cases have been registered with Nerul police station under Mumbai Gambling Act, Indian Telegraph Act, IT Act and forgery. It is being speculated that the accused have been betting crores of rupees since the start of the IPL season and the further investigations are on.

