Navi Mumbai cops put up dos and don’ts banners to prevent crimes

Navi Mumbai: To spread awareness and avert crimes, the Navi Mumbai police have started putting up huge banners detailing area-specific dos and don’ts.

These banners talk about terms and conditions for leasing out flats or houses to prospective tenants, precautions to be taken while seeking admissions in colleges or educational institutes and means to avoid instances of chain-snatching, house-breaking and thefts (HBTs).

“This is the first time that the police department is consciously creating awareness on the crimes that happen in specific areas of the city. We have gone through the nature of crimes that get reported and therefore as an attempt to create awareness as well as avert repeat of such incidents this awareness campaign has been planned,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 1 Vivek Pansare said.

According to the crime statistics of May, of the 558 crimes registered across police stations of the city, 50 were cheating, 87 were HBTs and 24 chain-snatching cases.

Accordingly, banners pertaining to precautions to be taken before leasing out flats have been put up extensively in various parts of Koparkhairane whereas posters detailing the documents and verification of land title before purchasing or sale of flats has been put up in Ulwe.

Recently, the Koparkhairane police busted an online sex racket and arrested three persons highlighting the seriousness of the issue. “The issue of leasing out property without appropriate verification is leading to serious crimes in the area. The banners are expected to create awareness among the residents and office-bearers of housing societies,” senior police inspector Ajay Bhosale said.

Nerul node will have banners highlighting frauds and scams while seeking admissions in colleges and educational institutes. Scams related to overseas jobs and opportunities in the Maritime field have been reported in Vashi and Belapur, while crimes related to chain-snatching, house breakings in Rabale.

A police official said that 20 such banners have already been put up and more are expected to be placed in the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, highlighting the issue of properties getting leased out without proper documentation and verification, Manish Rai, an advocate and resident of Koparkhairane, said, “Flats getting leased out without verification by the police is a pertinent issue in this area. The department should consider going beyond placing banners. There should be a meeting convened with the office-bearers of the housing societies and most importantly real estate agents should ensure that leasing of property is done as per law.”

