Navi Mumbai records 8 positive, 77 suspected dengue cases – most in last 4 years

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has recorded the highest number of dengue patients this year compared to the last four years. With increase in dengue patients, NMMC chief, Abhijit Bangar, has directed his officials to do the targetted testing of houses in Navi Mumbai.

Currently, Navi Mumbai has eight dengue positive cases while reports of 77 suspected samples are awaited from NIV, Pune.

In 2020, there were 27 suspected cases of which none was found to be positive. According to NMMC officials, last year, all were confined to their homes due to the lockdown while this year, with everything opened up and people back from native, the breeding spots have been formed.

In a review meeting taken by Bangar on Friday, officials were asked to take immediate action if any suspected dengue patient was found. The samples of the suspected dengue patients are sent to NIV, Pune, while the malaria test is conducted in Navi Mumbai itself. Instead of waiting for a confirmation on dengue, Bangar asked the officers to find if there is any breeding spot and to destroy the same the moment a suspected patient is found.

“Just like in Covid cases, we have definite hotspots for dengue as well and effective action would be implemented for preventive measures by focusing on the area where the suspected dengue patient is found. In areas where there are more cases, more attention would be paid to mosquito breeding,” Bangar added.

He also asked to give special attention to the sites where construction is under way. The engineering department has been asked to provide information on construction sites in the city to the health department.

“The rain pattern right now is most favourable for the breeding of mosquitoes and hence people should take extreme care to make sure that there is no stagnant water anywhere in the house including the pots,” Medical Health officer Pramod Patil, said.

He added that stagnant water even in a bottle cap can become a breeding spot. “Currently, Navi Mumbai has had eight cases of dengue since January and to avoid the surge, we will have micro planning and increased surveillance. Besides, most important is awareness among people and cooperation from them in making sure that they do not indirectly create any breeding spot for mosquitoes,” Patil added.

A Google form has been sent to all major hospitals in Navi Mumbai and they have been instructed to inform all monsoon-related water-borne and vector-borne diseases daily. “The Google sheet includes details of the patient and the diagnosis. This will help us in knowing the daily trend and timely intervention can be taken,” Patil said.

This year, Navi Mumbai has had 222 suspected cases of dengue of which eight have been confirmed and reports of 77 are awaited. In 2019, of the 283 suspected cases, six were found positive. Of the 60,320 samples checked for malaria, 19 were found to be positive.