Delays feared as PWD seeks to terminate highway contractor

NAVI MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai residents are worried that the concretisation of Sion-Panvel highway could face further delays after a reply from the Chief Minister’s Office revealed that the contractor working on the project had been served a termination notice by the Public Works Department for extensive delays.

The information came to light after a resident activist raised his concerns with the Chief Minister Office (CMO) about the pending work and hardships faced by motorists on the highway ahead of the monsoons.

“ A notice has been issued to the contractor asking to reply within the stipulated time for the delay failing to do so will lead to termination of the contract. Reply from the contractor is awaited,” said executive engineer Kalyani Gupta.

Vashi resident Deepak Singh had complained to the CMO about the issues faced on the highway due to the extremely slow pace of theconcretization project. “The PWD had undertaken the concretisation before the Covid lockdown and promised to complete the work the earliest but it has been dragging on for four years now. Serpentine traffic is a common thing on this stretch, but now with monsoons approaching the situation will aggravate further,” said Singh.

The activists’ concerns stem from the multiple accidents seen on the highway owing to potholes. The activist had even spearheaded the cause of making authorities accountable for the bad condition of the roads by filing a PIL in 2018. “ The brunt of the delay is being faced squarely by the commuters. Almost 2 kms to Vashi toll plaza traffic congestion occurs leading to wastage of time, money and peace of commuters. The situation is so bad that many times even ambulances are not able to pass easily. Adding to this mess is the toll plaza which is the only road connecting Navi Mumbai to Mumbai,” said the activist.

The mail addressed to CMO was also sent to CIDCO and PWD simultaneously. The activists have even highlighted the various areas wherein the work of concretization is lagging. A total of six spots on the 19 km stretch needed immediate attention, he had said “ The issue is not just about delay in the work process; instead, even the quality of work done is questionable. In the mail, I have highlighted the locations wherein pot holes are likely to be formed owing to shoddy work. I am hopeful that under the direction of the CMO necessary action will be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile the executive engineer Gupta has assured that the concretization work will be completed before May 31..